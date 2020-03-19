Social Media star Melanie Murphy reveals she’s PREGNANT – days after marrying her longtime love

The pair had to postpone their big ceremony due to coronavirus

Irish YouTube star Melanie Murphy has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The author and social media star revealed the happy news just days after marrying her other-half in a registry office.

The couple had planned a large wedding this month, but were forced to cancel the ceremony due to social distancing restrictions during the Coronavrius outbreak.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, Melanie admitted it was nice to have such happy news amid lots of “doom and gloom”.

“After the PCOS scare, we both decided to start trying/to stop ‘being careful’~assuming it would take months to a year or more~in late December…then this little profiterole came along in January,” she wrote.

“Straight away! Like it was waiting! We both feel so incredibly lucky and have been through all of the emotions during the first twelve weeks…what a rollercoaster.

“I really didn’t know what to expect as I’ve never been around a pregnant woman and I was dealing with a lot of ovarian cyst pain on top of the pregnancy which was…not fun.”

The Gossies-award-winner added that their new bundle of joy is already “looking very healthy” after the pair went to a scan together.

“Today, our scan showed a strong heartbeat and everything is looking very healthy. Little one was bouncing around, having a jolly old time! Been utterly ecstatic ever since we got home and have been dying to share the news.

“Maybe some of you guessed as I’ve been a little distant/horizontal on the couch more than usual lol or because we’ve shared our desire for babies for a couple of years now on YouTube.

“Bit of happy news to share amid all the doom and gloom, and after the coronawedding situation! WE’RE GOING TO BE A MOTHERFUCKING FAMILY! #12weekspregnant #mammytobe #uptheduff #preggo #30andpregnant,” she added..