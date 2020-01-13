Sneak peek: The Love Islanders unveil a ‘CHEATER’ on tonight’s episode

The second series of Love Island continues tonight – and the islanders are set to get to know one another very well.

The islanders take on their first challenge, called Spill The Tea and they discover that one of the boys has been a serial cheat.

The participants read statements about one another – and have to guess who the statement is about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12:52pm PST

From guessing how many people each other have slept with to guessing their favourite sex positions, the conversation quickly gets spicy.

However, if the participants guess wrong, they get dunked in a vat of cold tea.

Paige unveils that fact that there is a potential serial ‘cheater’ in the group.

“This boy has cheated on his ex girlfriend 8 or 9 times,” Paige reads – before showing the answer to the shocked girls.

The clip doesn’t reveal who was unfaithful in the past, but many fans of the show are speculating that it is Paige’s partner Ollie, after he told Paige on lat night’s episode that he had cheated in the past.