Sinead O’Connor and Lauryn Hill added to All Together Now lineup

The music festival is back this August

Photo credit: Paulo Gonçalves @shooting_festivals

A mega 37 new acts have been officially added to the lineup of All Together Now.

It was already revealed that Iggy Pop will headline the third year of the festival – taking place from July 31st to August 2nd.

Now more acts have been added to the lineup – including Sinead O’Connor and Grammy award-winning artist Lauryn Hill.

Other acts announced include Mura Masa, Groove Armada, Girl Band, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard, Jarvis Cocker, Little Dragon and more.

 

 

 

Tickets are still available for the festival for €220, buy them right HERE.

