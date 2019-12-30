Simon Cowell reveals plans to CLONE his beloved dogs

The music mogul can't imagine life without Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy

Simon Cowell has revealed his plans to clone his beloved dogs Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy.

The X Factor boss is willing to pay a reported £180k on replicating his Yorkshire terriers, by getting their cells harvested using a South Korean company.

Speaking to The Sun On Sunday, Simon said: “I am 100 per cent cloning the dogs, all of them.”

“We’ve thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I’m going to clone them. There is documentation.”

“I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around.”

“I might actually do it sooner rather than later, which will mean we have six dogs running around. It doesn’t hurt them. It’s like a swab, a DNA thing,” he explained.

“You hope they’re going to be the same dogs and that you’ll love them as much as the current ones.”

“I cannot imagine Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy not being around, so this is the solution.”

Simon is a huge animal lover, and has had his yorkies Squiddly and Diddly since 2013.

Then in 2016, Simon adopted his mum’s dog Freddy after she sadly passed away.

