Síle Seoige gushes about her sister’s ‘laidback’ wedding day: ‘Gráinne looked glorious’

Síle Seoige has gushed about her sister’s “laidback” wedding day, which took place on Saturday.

On December 28th, Síle’s sister Gráinne married her longterm love Leon Jordaan, and the couple celebrated their nuptials at the lavish Cliff at Lyons hotel in Co. Kildare.

Taking to Instagram last night, Síle admitted she was feeling slightly worse for wear after having “the craic” at her sister’s wedding.

She said: “I’m going to be getting ready for bed soon because I’m absolutely wiped after yesterday.”

“My sister got married, and we had the craic, so I’ve been just a bit slower today than usual…”

Síle, who got engaged to her Garda fiancé Damien O’Farrell last year, then explained that she ended up wearing a dress she already had in her wardrobe to the wedding – despite trying on “a load of dresses”.

The presenter wore a dress from Carriagdonn which she bought during the summer, and a pair of silver River Island heels.

She paired the look with a clutch from Dunnes Stores for €25, a €1 hairband from Penneys, and a €63 jacket from Tesco.

Síle added: “As always, when you are a guest at a wedding, you wanna look nice and you wanna feel comfy and all that, but it’s not really about you, it’s about the bride and groom.”

“And my sis looked glorious and Leon looked gorge, so yeah it was a really nice day, laidback, lovely people in an amazing place, so it was fab.”

Gráinne and Leon’s wedding was “small and intimate”, with under 100 invited guests.

A host of well-known faces attended the nuptials, including presenters Maura Derrane and Muireann O’Connell, who described it as “one of the most craic weddings” she’d ever been to.

Gráinne stunned in a custom gown on the day, designed by her pal Don O’Neill.

Speaking on her wedding day, Gráinne said in a statement: “What a wonderful and magical day for both Leon and myself.”

“To be surrounded by our closest friends and family for this special day means the world to us, we couldn’t be happier.”

The couple met back in 2011, and are currently based in South Africa, where they run their own diamond jewellery business.