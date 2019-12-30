Sharon Stone reveals she’s been KICKED OFF dating app Bumble

The actress has begged bosses to reinstate her account

Sharon Stone has revealed that she’s been banned from dating app Bumble.

The 61-year-old was kicked off the app after users reported her account as fake.

Taking to Twitter, Sharon tweeted: “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁.

“Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️ Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝”

Bumble, which launched back in 2014, is a location-based social and dating application that facilitates communication between interested users.

Thankfully, Sharon’s account has now been unblocked, after Bumble’s editorial director spotted her tweet.

Clare O’Connor tweeted: “Oh no, @sharonstone! @Bumble editorial director here. We’re on the case. Trust us, we *definitely* want you in the Hive. We’ll get back to you ASAP.”

In another tweet, Clare said: “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝”

We’ve no doubt there will be A LOT of people on the hunt for Sharon’s Bumble account now…

