Selena Gomez reveals brand new NECK tattoo after dropping new album

She showcased her new ink on social media

Selena Gomez recently released a brand new album titled Rare.

The star previously admitted that some of the songs on the trending album were inspired by her relationship with ex Justin Bieber.

Now, the star has immortalised the album in a brand new tattoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 16, 2020 at 12:23am PST



Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a snap and video of the album title tattooed on her neck.

“Did it again,” she wrote, tagging celebrity haunt Bang Bang tattoo parlour in New York.

Selena previously spoke out about how her past relationships impacted her new album.

“It wasn’t in a vindictive way, it was simply like, okay, I actually have my part to say. People will ultimately know where the inspiration came from. But then it kind of ends there,” she told Apple Music.

“It is so cliché, it’s just, everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble. And it’s because it’s safe, right?”

“It’s wanting someone to understand what you’re going through or you’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well…But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people, and not even for yourself. You just need to decide, within our world, if it’s for you or is it for show.”