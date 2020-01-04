There's no stopping her!

Saoirse Ronan wins Best Actress award in LA ahead of Golden Globes

Saoirse Ronan has kicked off awards season in style.

We’re only a few days into 2020, but the Irish actress has already scooped a Best Actress award for her role as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The Carlow native was honoured at the 9th Annual Australian Academy Of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards in Los Angeles last night, alongside a host of famous faces.

And the AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress goes to #SaoirseRonan for her phenomenal performance in @LittleWomen ! #AACTAs pic.twitter.com/NMRGuUev8c — AACTA (@AACTA) January 4, 2020

Adam Driver won Best Actor on the night, for his role as Charlie Barber in Netflix and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Quentin Tarantino was also there to accept the Best Director award, for his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

#AdamDriver’s outstanding performance in #MarriageStory has earned him the International AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor! #AACTAs pic.twitter.com/XQrCISpAat — AACTA (@AACTA) January 4, 2020

The legendary #QuentinTarantino took home the award for Best Direction for @OnceInHollywood at the 9th AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles! #AACTAs pic.twitter.com/Ki4UyaVnwc — AACTA (@AACTA) January 4, 2020

Saoirse stepped out to pick up the AACTA award, ahead of the Golden Globes this Sunday.

The 25-year-old is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama category, for her role in Little Women.

Saoirse is up against Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renée Zellweger (Judy).

She previously won a Golden Globe for her role in Lady Bird back in 2018, and this is her fourth time being nominated.