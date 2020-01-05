Saoirse Ronan stuns on the red carpet at the BAFTA Tea Party

Saoirse Ronan stepped up the style stakes at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles this weekend.
The Irish actress walked the red carpet at the event with Little Women director Greta Gerwig.
Saoirse is tipped to pick up a Golden Globe tonight for her role in the film.
View this post on Instagram
Attending the BAFTA event in LA last night, she donned an embellished co-ord that made her stand out from the crowd.
The Carlow native donned a gold Giambattista Valli skirt and top.
The fabric featured pink embroidered flowers and cream bows.
View this post on Instagram
The Irish star opted for minimal makeup, and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.
Meanwhile, Greta rocked a grey pin-stripe suit and white shirt.
The event honours nominees of the BAFTA awards, which kick off on January 7th.