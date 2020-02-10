Saoirse Ronan stuns in a unique, structured gown on The Oscars red carpet

It was a statement piece that stood out on the red carpet

Saoirse Ronan stole the show when she stepped on to the Oscars red carpet last night.

The Irish actress wore a structured gown with a statement peplum feature at the waist.

The gown, designed by Gucci who have dressed Saoirse for a number of events previously, had a minimalist black bodice which carried the peplum before falling into a wide lavender skirt.

The bodice of the custom gown was made from leftover fabric from her BAFTAs dress, according to Vogue.

Saoirse teamed her gown with statement, extravagant silver jewellery.

She also added a brand new fringe to her hair, sweeping her blond locks back into an up do and allowing the micro-fringe to take centre stage.

In the beauty department, she added a soft purple eyeshadow to match her dreamy dress, as well as a nude lipstick.

Saoirse donned the dress to attend the event, where she was a nominee for Best Actress for her work in Little Women.

The Carlow native sadly missed out on the award, which went to Renee Zellweger for her work on Judy.