Saoirse Ronan misses out on winning a Golden Globe 2020

Saoirse has been nominated for three Golden Globes

Irish actress Saorise Ronan did not receive the Golden globe Award for her nominated category at the 77th edition of the annual awards ceremony last night.

The star was hotly tipped to pick up the Globe for Best Actress for her work as Jo March in Greta Gerwig’s drama Little Women.

However, she didn’t take home a Golden Globe last night.

Instead, Renée Zellweger took home the prize.

Saoirse has been nominated for three Golden Globes, and took one home in 2018 for her role in Lady Bird.

Little Women has always been a passion project for Saoirse.

She previously said that she wanted to get involved when she heard that Greta Gerwig would be directing the rendition of the classic novel.

“I just tapped Greta on the shoulder and said listen I know that you’re going to do Little Women, and I need to be your Jo,” she told The Independent.

“I hadn’t even seen a script or anything at that point, I just trusted her taste so much.”

At the awards, Saoirse wore a custom backless chainmail dress, covered in sequins, by Celine.