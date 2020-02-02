She starred in Greta Gerwig's Little Women

Saoirse Ronan misses out on Best Leading Actress Award at the BAFTAs

Saoirse Ronan has missed out on the award for Best Leading Actress at tonight’s BAFTA Award ceremony.

Renee Zellweger won the award for her work in Judy.

Saoirse was nominated for the award thanks to her work in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

The Irish star played a leading role in the film as Jo Marsh, acting alongside a star studded cast including Timothy Chalamet, Emma Watson and Felicity Pugh.

Tonight saw the star nominated for her fifth BAFTA.

She was first nominated in 2008 for her role as a supporting actress in Atonement.

In 2010, she was nominated for her first Best Leading Actress accolade for her portrayal of Susie Salmon in The Lovely Bones.

Saoirse faced tough competition in the Best Leading Actress category.

The nominees were:

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy