Sandi Toksvig’s Great British Bake Off replacement has been announced

Matt Lucas has been confirmed to replace Sandi Toksvig as the new host of Great British Bake Off.

Great British Bake-Off presenter Sandi announced her intention to quit the Channel 4 show back in January.

The 61-year-old star said she planned to step away from the series to focus on other projects.

On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team – @RealMattLucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MN6lDox94t — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 11, 2020



Little Britain star Matt will join Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on the series when it returns to viewer’s screens.

Channel 4 announced the news via Twitter.

“On your marks, get set… say hello to the newest member of the Bake Off team –@RealMattLucas! #GBBO,” they penned.

Matt took to Twitter to share a shot of himself as his Little Britain character Marjorie Dawes holding a plate of pastries.

“Mood” he titled the post.

Bake Off remains one of Channel 4’s most popular shows of all time.