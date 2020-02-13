Ryan Tubridy says ‘anything could happen’ during The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special

Ryan Tubridy says ‘anything could happen’ during The Late Late Show Valentine’s...

It’s that time of the year again – when over 200 singletons put their hopeful hearts in Ryan Tubridy’s hands for The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special.

Taking place on Friday, February 14th, Ryan will be joined by former Wet Wet Wet front-man Marti Pellow, the voice behind unforgettable love songs including Love Is All Around and Julia Says.

Chesney Hawkes, whose repertoire includes classic hit single, The One and Only, will also be in studio to perform.

Ahead of the show going live tomorrow night, Ryan said: “It’s probably the most bonkers show in The Late Late Show calendar… but at the heart of it, we have people coming here looking to find love and we are ready and willing to assist.”

“It’s a show that brings out the wild in people… tune in, anything could happen!”

Eilish O’Carroll, star of Mrs Brown’s Boys, and her partner Marion O’Sullivan, will be among the couples joining Ryan for a special segment, entitled Love Will Find A Way.

Audience members facing dilemmas in their love lives will also be catered for, with a panel of specialist agony aunts (and uncles) providing some no-nonsense assistance.

The inimitable Mary O’Rourke will be joined by Pat Spillane and Sharon Higgins to give their “Agony OAP” life advice to millennials in distress on the back of their new RTÉ Player series.

The famed three-chair challenge also returns, sending some audience members on a romantic and luxurious date… to The Late Late Show greenroom.

Tune in to The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special this Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.