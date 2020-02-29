Ryan Tubridy opens up about mourning the loss of beloved RTE broadcasters

“It is family here and it has probably made people more emotionally aware..."

Ryan Tubridy has opened up about mourning the losses of a number of prominent RTE figures who have lost their lives in the past few months.

Beloved broadcasters Gay Byrne, Larry Gogan, Marian Finucane, and Keelin Shanley have all tragically passed away in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror Ryan said: “No matter what age anyone is when they die it is always shocking, and when people say he was a good age or that, I just don’t believe it.”

“There is never a good age when someone you love dies.”

“So with Gay’s passing, on reflection, it was probably harder to take than I let on.

“Because you have to keep going in your public voice and face and you can’t be going around mourning,” he expressed.

“You can in our heart and at home but just not in a public space.”

“And then Larry (Gogan) would have been friendly to me down through the years on 2FM; Marian (Finucane) I didn’t really know very well but I had the highest respect for.”

“But Keelin was way too young; this beautiful person with a beautiful family whom I would have met every Friday when I was getting my suit off the rails when she was putting hers back on after the news.”

“She had a lovely way about her and her photograph is still up on a card in the make-up department and I see every Friday and still I can’t believe it.”

“It has been a tough run for everyone and despite what people think of people in RTÉ, there is a lovely bunch of people her who give a dam about the viewer, the audience and each other and that chimes though.”

“It is family here and it has probably made people more emotionally aware and probably a bit kinder and more intolerant of unpleasantness and cruelty.”