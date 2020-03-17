Ryan Andrews has ‘no idea’ if he can return to Fair City amid coronavirus fears

Ryan Andrews has ‘no idea’ if he can return to Fair City...

Ryan Andrews has revealed that he has “no idea” what will happen to Fair City’s filming schedule amid the current COVID-19 global outbreak.

Speaking to RSVP after finishing up the final of Dancing With the Stars, the actor explained that he was due to return to the show for an upcoming storyline in the next few weeks.

However, he is looking forward to getting back to normal if filming is able to continue.

Ryan told RSVP Live: “I am meant to be back filming in the next couple of weeks which is great.”

“I have a big storyline coming up which is fantastic to be able to get back to normal.”

“But to be honest I have no idea [if filming will go ahead].”

Touching on the fact that the Dancing With the Stars final was pushed forward by a week, he said:

“I thought I was going to be getting ready for potentially a final next week so I don’t know what is going on.”

Ryan was reportedly unaware of the pushed-forward final until the day of the show. The final was filmed with minimal crew and no studio audience.