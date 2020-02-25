Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas are set to star in a new reality show

It's already been dubbed "Geordie Shore meets Made in Chelsea"

Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas are set to star in a brand new reality show.

Called ‘Making It In Manchester’, the series has already been dubbed “Geordie Shore meets Made in Chelsea”.

The reality show will follow a string of “movers and shakers” in Manchester, as they work on boosting their careers in Manchester.

According to The Sun, Lime Pictures have been commissioned by E4 to make two pilot episodes later this year.

The Thomas brothers are very familiar with reality TV.

Scott appeared on Love Island back in 2016, and that same year Adam came third on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

And then two years later, Corrie actor Ryan won the final series of Celebrity Big Brother.

It’s believed the brothers will star alongside their billionaire pal Umar Kamani, who is the founder of online fashion giant PrettyLittleThing, and Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness.

An insider said: “Scott is very much the man behind this and wants to make this his own project. He is one of the city’s movers and shakers and thinks viewers will enjoy sharing his life.”

“He also wants to help produce the shows as he feels he has a lot of offer in front of the camera and behind it. Scott sees it as Geordie Shore meets Made in Chelsea kind of thing.”

“He’s got a bulging contacts book and has got his big-name pals on board for the show. Hopefully E4 will like what they see and commission a full series when the pilots are in.”