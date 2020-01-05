"He has been in some sticky situations himself"

Russell Brand gave Caroline Flack THIS advice after she was arrested

Caroline Flack received some advice from Russell Brand following her arrest for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline was reportedly advised by Russell to leave the UK to clear her head.

The former Love Island series host is reportedly currently in Los Angeles, taking a break from the UK media spotlight.

A source told The Sun: “Caroline went to LA on Russell’s advice, and – although he might seem a strange person to lean on – he has been a rock to her.”

“He has been in some sticky situations himself and was one of the first people she turned to.”

“They have known each other for years and he suggested putting distance between herself and the controversy would help ‘clear her head.”

“And one thing Caroline is clear on is that she still thinks Lewis is her soulmate – and this whole situation is a bump in the road that they will get over.”

“They had discussed getting married next year, and deep down she wants to settle down and still thinks that will happen with Lewis.”

“Although they can’t be in touch, she has been really buoyed by his public statements of support and thinks they are meant to be together.”

Lewis can been vocal in his defence of his girlfriend amid the arrest court appearance and public scrutiny.