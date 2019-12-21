RTE viewers react to The Late Late Show’s Brendan Grace tribute

The Late Late Show viewers have reacted en masse to the RTE broadcaster’s tribute episode to the late Brendan Grace.

The iconic Irish comedian and performer passed away this summer, mere weeks after telling his fans that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Last night’s Late Late Show was compiled of all of Brendan Grace’s appearances on the chat show before his death.

Hard to believe we lost both Gay Byrne and Brendan Grace in 2019 💔🌹 #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/DNS1H6Zdtw — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) December 20, 2019

Many fans took to social media to praise the Late Late for their tribute to the beloved performer’s work.

“Laughing my socks off at the pure talent of Brendan Grace…what a legend Of Irish comedy,” said one.

“That tribute to Brendan Grace was funny, poignant as simply fantastic,” said another.

Well done @rte & #LateLateShow. Lovely tribute to the late #BrendanGrace. I’d forgotten how much the old jokes are the best #Bottler. He was a very funny man. — Wendy Dowling (@DowlingWendy) December 20, 2019

Ah God I loved Brendan Grace lovely to see they done a special #LateLateShow for him. Loads of happy memories watching him with my Nannie every Christmas. Nannie is front row now watching his show in Heaven. May they both RIP xxx pic.twitter.com/ZEYgjaz4Pp — Clare Barrett (@Clareybear1989) December 20, 2019

Brendan Grace What a legend. Such a funny and classic comedian #LateLateShow In knots laughing. Great Tribune to the legend, we’ll done @RTELateLateShow — Denis Duggan (@Macra_dduggan) December 20, 2019

That tribute to Brendan Grace was funny, poignant as simply fantastic #LateLateShow — Mark (@Mark48955929) December 20, 2019

Tears watching Brendan Grace #LateLateShow tribute, my Dads favourite and now the two of them are sharing the jokes and laughter above! 🙏🏼💕😥🎤🎭 — Brid McHugh (@BridMcHugh) December 20, 2019

What an entertainer Brendan Grace was! Very very funny. His comedy appealed to both children and adults equally. It was the way he told them! #LateLateShow #BrendanGrace — paul buckley (@irishbucka) December 20, 2019