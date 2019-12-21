Home Top Story RTE viewers react to The Late Late Show’s Brendan Grace tribute

RTE viewers react to The Late Late Show's Brendan Grace tribute

The comic passed away aged 68 today

Sarah Magliocco
The Late Late Show viewers have reacted en masse to the RTE broadcaster’s tribute episode to the late Brendan Grace.

The iconic Irish comedian and performer passed away this summer, mere weeks after telling his fans that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Last night’s Late Late Show was compiled of all of Brendan Grace’s appearances on the chat show before his death.

Many fans took to social media to praise the Late Late for their tribute to the beloved performer’s work.

“Laughing my socks off at the pure talent of Brendan Grace…what a legend Of Irish comedy,” said one.

“That tribute to Brendan Grace was funny, poignant as simply fantastic,” said another.

