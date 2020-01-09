RTÉ to broadcast live coverage of Larry Gogan’s funeral

RTÉ will broadcast live coverage of Larry Gogan’s funeral tomorrow.

A host of famous faces will say their goodbyes to the broadcaster at the Church of St Pius X, in Templeogue on Friday.

The funeral service will be aired on RTÉ News Now from 11:30am, and streamed live on 2FM’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Known as the man with the golden voice, Larry was at the very heart of 2fm – and RTÉ – for over 50 years.

It’s understood the radio host passed away on Tuesday morning, January 7th, at the age of 81.

Lorcan ‘Larry’ Gogan (born 1938) broadcast his first radio programme on RTÉ Radio 1, and was in the original line-up in 1979 of RTÉ Radio 2 (which later became RTÉ 2fm), where he spun the first disc. He presented a regular show there until 2019.

Larry presented The Golden Hour up until February 2014. Famous for his “Just a Minute Quiz”, his catchphrases are universally recalled (“They didn’t really suit you”).

On top of that, Larry presented a variety of television programmes including Pickin’ The Pops, Go 2 Show and The Golden Hour, and he also commentated frequently on the Eurovision Song Contest.

On 8 January 2019, he moved from 2FM to RTÉ Gold – he presented his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January.

Larry met his wife Florrie when she was 15. Both their fathers ran newspaper shops in Dublin. They were engaged two years later and married when she was 21.

He is survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead – and 12 grandchildren. Florrie died in January 2002.

Larry won many awards. A Jacob’s winner, he was also awarded the IRMA Honours Award “in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Irish music”, and the Industry Award at the 2007 Meteor Awards.