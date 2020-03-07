RTÉ respond to claims an audience member was asked to LEAVE the set of Angela Scanlon’s new show

RTÉ respond to claims an audience member was asked to LEAVE the...

RTÉ have responded to claims an audience member was asked to leave the set of Angela Scanlon’s new chat show.

The TV presenter was recording her new show ‘Ask Me Anything’ in front of a live audience on Wednesday, when she allegedly angered a member of the audience.

During an interview with Downton Abbey actress Elizabeth McGovern, Angela reportedly made a comment about people “running over” badgers.

An audience member later contacted the Irish Sun, and claimed: “I made an acknowledgement to this being animal cruelty and I was asked to leave. Once I raised the issue I was told to leave.”

However, RTÉ have denied the audience members claims, and a spokesperson said: “No one was asked to leave the show last night at any point. We hope viewers enjoy the programme when it airs.”

Meanwhile, a show source told the newspaper: “It’s absurd that anyone would claim that Angela Scanlon would want to promote badger baiting, she is from the country and loves animals.”

“In fact it was the reverse, people running over badgers was sighted as an example of bad behaviour.”

“Everyone in the audience had laughed but one person misinterpreted this passing joke and started shouting about badgers,” the source continued.

“The people around her were asking her to be quiet but she certainly wasn’t asked to leave.”

“It’s admirable that this person is a passionate supporter of animal rights but she clearly misinterpreted what was a complicated joke. We feel this person didn’t get it,” the insider added.

Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything will premiere next weekend, and will run for 10 weeks.

The show’s format will allow Angela and the audience, both in-studio and at home, to ask celebrity guests questions they’ve never been asked before.