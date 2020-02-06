RTÉ 2fm reveal listenership increase – amid reports Eoghan McDermott is LEAVING the station

RTÉ 2fm have revealed that Doireann Garrihy and Eoghan McDermott have increased their listenership by 7,000 – amid reports Eoghan is set to leave the station.

According to the latest JNLR figures, which were released today, 2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan has 142,000 listeners tuning in on weekday mornings – which is 7,000 more than their last book.

Doireann and Eoghan took over the early morning slot on 2fm as part of the station’s schedule change last summer, going live every week day from 6am – 9am.

They took over from Breakfast Republic, which was hosted by Keith Walsh, Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli for five years.

Although Doireann and Eoghan have gained listeners over the last six months, rumours are rife that Eoghan is set to leave the station to seek opportunities overseas.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, Eoghan is planning to relocate to Australia with his doctor girlfriend Aoife Melia.

Despite recent reports, Eoghan and RTÉ 2fm have remained silent on the rumours, and the radio station ignored the reports when releasing their JNLR figures today.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said, “2FM is now six months into the new schedule and there are really positive signs for Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan with strong growth for younger audiences.”

The latest JNLR figures also revealed good news for Jennifer Zamparelli on 2fm, as her listenership has increased to 157,000 – which is 1,000 more than her last book.

As part of the station’s major schedule shake-up last May, Jennifer landed her own show from 9am-12pm every weekday.

The popular presenter effectively replaced The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene, which aired from 10am – 12pm on weekdays, after it came to an end last March.

Dan Healy continued: “We also embarked upon a new direction at 9am with a three hour talk show with Jennifer Zamparelli. She now has the biggest 15-34 radio show in the country.”

“In fact 6 of the top ten programmes for this audience or on the station which underpins the fact that 2FM is the biggest 15-34 station in Ireland with a market share of 13.8%.”

He added: “For all of us in 2FM Larry Gogan’s passing has been front and center in our minds today. Larry was on Radio before there was ever a radio audience measurement in Ireland and this survey is the first that he has not been part of.”

“Larry was always the nation’s favourite and his amazing legacy makes all of us want to try harder.”