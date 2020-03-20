Royal Family speaking to medical team ‘daily’ during Coronavirus outbreak – as the Queen is so high risk

The Monarch has moved out of Buckingham Palace

The Royal Family “will be talking daily with their medical team” during the coronavirus pandemic – a former Royal doctor has said.

Dr Anna Hemming, who spend 7 years as their resident in-house doctor at Buckingham Palace, said the Queen, 93, and Prince Philip, 98, would need to be checked on every day.

“Clearly members of the Royal Family are in high-risk groups,” she told UK’s Tatler magazine.

“I believe the family will be talking daily with their medical team and taking all reasonable precautions, particularly for the Duke of Edinburgh, who we are all aware is the most fragile member of the Royal Family,” she explained.

It comes just hours after the Queen released a statement to the public, saying that the Royal Family will “play its part” in stopping the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are self-isolating together in Canada, with baby Archie.

Sources close to the pair had said that Harry has been “feeling helpless” and has been “concerned” about his grandmother the Queen.

