The girls will take to the dance floor this Sunday

Routines and songs for this week’s Dancing With The Stars have been...

The routines and songs for this week’s Dancing With The Stars have been revealed.

After the male celebrities danced on the show for the first time last weekend, this Sunday – it’s the girls turn.

Radio presenter Lottie Ryan will be doing a Jive to Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On by Nicole Scherzinger with her pro partner Pasquale La Rocca, who is new to the show this year.

TV presenter Glenda Gilson and pro dancer Robert Rowinski will do the Cha Cha Cha to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

Love Island star Yewande Biala and pro dancer Stephen Vincent will be dancing the Salsa to Solo Dance by Martin Jenson.

B*Witched star Sinead O’Carroll will be dancing the American Smooth to the band’s own song Steve Lawrence with her pro partner Ryan McShane.

Nationwide host Mary Kennedy will dance the Foxtrot to No Frontiers by Mary Black, alongside pro dancer John Nolan.

And finally, Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh and her pro partner Kai Widdrington are taking on the Tango, dancing to Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.