Rosie Connolly urges Irish influencers: ‘DON’T BE GREEDY’ during COVID-19 outbreak

"Now is not the time for profit, it's a time to be kind"

Top Irish influencer Rosie Connolly has shared a call to action to her fellow Irish social media content creators.

The fashion and lifestyle influencer has asked other bloggers to make sure they support small Irish businesses during the current global coronavirus outbreak.

With shops and businesses closing across the country in a bid to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19, many small companies are feeling the financial strain of the current state of social distancing.

Posting to her Instagram story, Rosie urged her fellow content creators not to be “greedy” during this stressful time:

“Influencers, please, if a small Irish business contacts you to help them with their business at this difficult time, and offers you a freebie etc in order to help get the word out… don’t be greedy,” she penned.

“This is a tough time for us all, work has all been postponed or cancelled for me too, but if you’re being offered something you’d like for free in return for a shoutout, pay for it.”

“These businesses need the help and if you believe in it enough, you won’t mind spending your own money on it. Now is not the time for profit, it’s a time to be kind, use your platform for good.”

“Yes I have jobs and ads booked in, contracts to fulfill, that’s my job, but if you can do something small for an Irish business that’s struggling, why not?”

“Karma always comes back around. We are all in this together.”

The star clarified that she is unable to post everything she is sent, but pledged to highlight an Irish business each day free of charge while creating her regularly scheduled advertisements.

“I’m not able to post everything I’m sent, it’s impossible and of course I only like to share things I have tried myself, but I love to do my bit for the Irish companies that I know, use, enjoy, to help them get through this uncertain time.”

