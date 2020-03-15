Rosie Connolly reveals she has been ‘attacked’ online over COVID-19 choices

"It's pretty shocking to see how many people were out last night..."

Rosie Connolly has today revealed that she has been criticised online for not over-sharing information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

The social media star has been sharing her social distancing ideas online as she manages to keep her children entertained amid the coronavirus health crisis.

Rosie explained that she has been avoiding sharing too much information on the virus as she is not an official health source, but shared her disgust at the thought that people are not taking the HSE and WHO advice seriously.

“I said I wasn’t going to talk about COVID-19 and all of that again as there is so much information going around and I didn’t want people coming to my page for information because I’m not an expert on anything to do with this,” she said.

“But it’s pretty shocking to see how many people were out last night and just ignoring the whole thing of social distancing and isolating.”

“I think we have to cop on a little bit. Just don’t go to pubs. Don’t go to places and congregate with a load of people – that’s exactly what they have asked us not to do.”

“Playgrounds – same thing. Obviously get out for some fresh air but if you’re having all the kids together then they may as well be in school.”

“Iv’e had a lot of DMs from people – nurses, doctors – just people who are angry at what’s going on and angry at people not taking it seriously and I do understand where they are coming from.”

“When you have loved ones who are at risk it’s very scary to see people not taking it seriously. It’s important that even if you are healthy and you feel that it wont effect you directly, you need to look at this as a country[wide] thing and stick to the guidelines to protect those who are vulnerable.”

“Please don’t DM me again, Iv’e had people be super rude as well – there is no need for it – just rude in my inbox attacking me if I haven’t spoken about it.”

“That’s not the way to go, we all need to be a bit kinder to each other and be respectful. Just stay inside as much as possible.”

The social media star explained that she would not be discussing the virus further, but instead hopes to provide her followers with an “escape” from the current outbreak with her content.