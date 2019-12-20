This is just incredible

Rosie Connolly presents almost €300k in donations to children’s hospitals following fundraiser

Rosie Connolly got to hand over a cheque for €287,636 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital today.

The mum-of-two presented the cheque as she attended CMRF’s annual Christmas ward walk today, among a host of famous faces.

Rosie managed to raise almost €300k in less than two weeks, after she posted a giveaway offering her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.

Rosie launched a Go-Fund-Me page to facilitate donations, and her original goal was to raise €5,000 for the charities.

But since December 9, Rosie has raised €287,636 for the two children’s hospitals.

Posting a photo of herself holding the cheque on Instagram, Rosie wrote: “✨PROUD✨…. there’s no other word to describe how I feel about every single person who donated to my fundraiser for @cmrf_crumlin and @temple_street_foundation ❤️.”

“You made this happen, and today I got to present the money and also had the privilege of walking the wards and meeting the tiniest hero’s with the biggest brightest smiles..”

“I’ve no words for the staff, parents and children who are spending this Christmas in hospital… we are all thinking of you ❤️ #ThankYou