Rosie Connolly presents almost €300k in donations to children’s hospitals following fundraiser

Rosie Connolly got to hand over a cheque for €287,636 to Temple Street Children’s Hospital and Crumlin Children’s Hospital today.
The mum-of-two presented the cheque as she attended CMRF’s annual Christmas ward walk today, among a host of famous faces.
Rosie managed to raise almost €300k in less than two weeks, after she posted a giveaway offering her followers the chance to win a Gucci bag in exchange for a donation to the cause.
Rosie launched a Go-Fund-Me page to facilitate donations, and her original goal was to raise €5,000 for the charities.
View this post on Instagram
⚠️ STOP AND READ ⚠️ No, this is not a braggy “look at my new bag” post… far from it. During the year, I was given the opportunity to raise some money for the children’s hospital in Crumlin, and they had invited me in to walk the wards and see just where that money would be going. I can’t tell you how much that day changed me. I fought back the tears, thinking “why am I crying when there are parents here who are broken hearted and worried about their sick children?” ❤️ As I passed one of the beautiful babies in the heart unit, I glanced in only to be greeted by the biggest smile from a mother caring for her baby… I couldn’t believe that she had the energy to look up, never mind smile at a total stranger. And that’s when one of the team explained that these children are going through the toughest time of their little lives, but their parents know that they are in the best possible hands and the hospitals are doing all they can for them ❤️ I couldn’t let the year go by without doing something to say THANK YOU to two of Dublin’s children’s hospitals – @temple_street_foundation and @cmrf_crumlin ❤️ So in order to encourage you all to help me give back this Christmas, I have bought one of you a little Christmas gift and would like you to DONATE whatever you can, from €5 upwards, in order to be entered to win this @gucci bag ❤️ This isn’t about material things, but if this incentive helps me to raise as much money as possible then it’s worth it ❤️ HOW TO ENTER : 1. Click the link in my bio and donate a minimum of €5, but as much as you can. 2. Comment here when you’re done. 3. I will chose a winner at random on the 21st or December and will ask the winner for proof of their donation made ❤️ To kick start it, I have donated €1000 and would love you to help me on this 🎁 PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE share this with as many as you can and let’s help raise as much money as we can 🥰 Just to be clear, the bag was purchased by me, full price, no discounts from @netaporter and comes with all tags attached, receipts, dust bags and box ❤️ The total raised will be split evenly between @temple_street_foundation and @cmrf_crumlin ❤️ THANK YOU for reading this far 🎁
But since December 9, Rosie has raised €287,636 for the two children’s hospitals.
Posting a photo of herself holding the cheque on Instagram, Rosie wrote: “✨PROUD✨…. there’s no other word to describe how I feel about every single person who donated to my fundraiser for @cmrf_crumlin and @temple_street_foundation ❤️.”
“You made this happen, and today I got to present the money and also had the privilege of walking the wards and meeting the tiniest hero’s with the biggest brightest smiles..”
“I’ve no words for the staff, parents and children who are spending this Christmas in hospital… we are all thinking of you ❤️ #ThankYou