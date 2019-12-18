Home Top Story Rosie Connolly ‘counting her lucky stars’ after husband’s jeep is ‘destroyed’ in...

Rosie Connolly ‘counting her lucky stars’ after husband’s jeep is ‘destroyed’ in car crash

The influencer's husband Paul was left shaken up

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Rosie Connolly has revealed that she’s ‘counting her lucky stars’, after her husband Paul Quinn was involved in a car crash on Tuesday.

The blogger’s partner, who she shares two kids with, was involved in a three vehicle collision in Portmarnock  – which completely destroyed his car.

Sharing photos of the crash on her Instagram Story, Rosie wrote: “Counting my lucky stars that my husband and other drivers involved are ok… Not the phone call anyone wants to get.”

“Cuts and bruises but could have been a lot worse. Stay safe on the roads this Christmas. The car is replaceable, I’m just so glad they’re ok.”

Speaking to her followers, Rosie said: “What an eventful afternoon, I’m just glad my husband is home and ok.”

“He was in a bad crash on the way home from work and everybody.. was able to walk away from it which is great. There was no-one seriously injured thank God but very scary all the same.”

“It was a pretty bad crash and his jeep is bye bye. He won’t be seeing that again, it’s destroyed. But look, that’s all replaceable stuff…”

She continued: “It only happened beside the house but yeah, it was a bit of a stress. Anyway he’s fine. He’s stiff and he’s sore so I ran him a hot bath.”

“I’m on an off licence run to get him some red wine and let him just relax for the evening because I know he’s gotten a big fright and he’s doing the typical man thing, ‘oh I’m grand, I’m grand, ‘ but it’s very scary.”

The news comes after Rosie was recently praised for raising over €250,000 for Temple Street and Crumlin Children’s Hospitals. 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR