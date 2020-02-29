Rosanna Davison thanks fans for support after emotional Late Late Show appearance

Rosanna Davison has thanked fans for the outpouring of support that she has received following her candid and emotional Late Late Show appearance.

The star took to the couch with Ryan Tubridy last night to discuss her experiences with surrogacy.

The Irish model welcomed her first child, a baby daughter named Sophia, in November via surrogacy.

She posted to social media today, saying: “Wow! Thank you so much for all of the love, kindness and support you’ve shown to me, @wesquirke and Sophia after last night’s interview.”

“We’re feeling incredibly grateful and a little bit overwhelmed by it all!”

“We hope that by sharing the story of our challenging journey to parenthood, we’ll give some hope and courage to others struggling as we did, and empower anyone going through the loneliness, pain and trauma of infertility to open up to a trusted friend or relative because speaking to others really does help the healing process.”

“It was also so important to me, as a woman, to contribute to the conversation about miscarriage and infertility, and to help to normalise it for others.

“Own your story. Finally, thank you to @latelaterte and @instatubridy for showing me so much kindness and giving me the compassionate space to tell our story.”