Rosanna Davison shares poignant insight into her past struggle with pregnancy loss

"Goes to show she's been in my heart for a long time."

Rosanna Davison has shared a poignant insight into her struggle with pregnancy loss.

The Irish model and TV personality has been open about her battle to become a mother, opting for surrogacy after losing a number of pregnancies.

In November of 2019, the star finally welcomed her much longed for baby daughter Sophia Rose Quirke.

Rosanna shared that she actually chose her daughter’s name almost four years ago, while she was pregnant – before losing the pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rosanna shared a note in her phone which had he daughter’s name jotted down. The spelling differed slightly, utilising an “f” instead of a “ph.”

Rosanna wrote: “Up feeding Sophia and flicked through old notes on my phone… just came across this one from January 2016.”

“It was around the time I was 1st pregnant – it obviously didn’t work out but I was convinced it was a girl and so I chose the name Sofia Rose (changed our minds on the spelling since!)”

“I had to wait another three years to get my Sophia Rose but goes to show she’s been in my heart for a long time.”

