Rosanna Davison shares her plans for her first Mother’s Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

Rosanna Davison has revealed how she intends to spend Mother’s Day.

The Irish model fought to become a mother, opting for surrogacy after experiencing 14 devastating miscarriages. She became a mum in November of 2019, when her much longed for daughter Sophia Rose was born.

Rosanna shared that despite the current pandemic, she intends to mark the special day with husband Wes Quirke.

“I’m really looking forward to my first Mother’s Day and we’ll make it special despite the current circumstances,” she told The Irish Mirror.

“Obviously we’ll be staying safely at home, but Wes and I are self-isolating, so we’ll cook a nice meal, watch a movie and FaceTime my family.”

“I really miss seeing my parents as I’m used to them calling over a few times a week to spend time with Sophia, but it’s definitely the safest option at the moment.”

“I’m definitely concerned about my parents and grandmother, so we’re keeping in regular contact by phone.”

“My granny is safe and happy in her home, so she’s being well looked after.”

Opening up about how she is finding being a new mum, Rosanna shared that it is the greatest “love” in her life.

“I absolutely love motherhood. Sophia is growing and changing almost by the day and her personality is really starting to show now, she’s cheeky, chatty and full of smiles.”

Despite the happy time, the Irish TV personality explained that she is especially protective of her four month old child amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We were only saying yesterday that we’re so lucky she was born at the end of 2019 and not now,” she said. “As obviously travel is very much affected and staying home is by far the safest option for everybody now to help slow down the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

Rosanna finished: “I’m definitely more anxious now as a new mum and we’re taking every conceivable measure to prevent the virus coming into our home.”