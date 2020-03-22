Rosanna Davison shares emotional post on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

She shared her love for those "struggling to become a mum"

Rosanna Davison shares emotional post on her first Mother’s Day as a...

Rosanna Davison has shared a touching post to celebrate her first ever Mother’s Day.

The star became a mother in November 2019, when she welcomed her beloved daughter Sophia Rose.

Rosanna opted to become a mother via surrogacy, after facing experiencing a number of devastating miscarriages.

“21st November 2019… the day I became a mother & life changed in the happiest way possible,” she wrote, sharing a sweet new photo of herself and her daughter.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my own incredible mum & to all the mums out there doing an amazing job.”

“Also to the future mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, those celebrating an important mother figure in their life & to all the dog & cat mums too!”

“Sending extra love to those without their mums & those struggling to become a mum… Never give up hope.”

Rosanna recently shared that she feels more protective than ever over her daughter amid the current COVID-19 outbreak.

She explained that despite the virus, she and husband Wes Quirke will mark the special day in a unique way at home.