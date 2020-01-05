Rosanna Davison returns to work after welcoming her baby daughter

Rosanna Davison has returned to the working world following the birth of her daughter Sophia Rose via surrogate.

Rosanna has been adjusting the life as a new mum since she welcomed her daughter in November.

Today, the leading Irish model and TV personality returned to work as she was tasked with judging the Best Dressed Lady at The Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle.

Taking to social media, Rosanna shared a video of her race day ensemble.

The beauty had her makeup done for the day by award winning makeup artist Michelle Regazzolli Stone.

She wore her perfectly highlighted blond hair in her signature bouncy curls.

Her dress was crafted by Irish designer Joanne Hynes, while her distinctive hat was made by Suzanne Ryan.

Rosanna previously told her followers what she wants to see from best dressed competitors.

“Due to the time of year, I will be keeping an eye out for those who are able to combine comfort and warmth with style,” she said.

“I think people always look their best when they are at ease in what they are wearing.”

“Racewear should be elegant and classy and keep you warm.”