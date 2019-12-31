Rosanna Davison reflects on the ‘highs and lows’ of the last decade

Rosanna Davison has opened up about the “highs and lows” she has faced over the past ten years.

As the decade comes to a close, the top Irish model reflected on her achievements and revealed what what matters to her in life.

“Spent some time tonight reflecting on the past decade and it’s definitely been one hell of an adventure,” she wrote on Instagram.

The caption came alongside a snap of herself cuddling up to her daughter Sophia, who she and husband Wes Quirke welcomed via surrogate in November.

“Plenty of highs and lows, lots of travel and fun, work and study, change and growth…got married, moved house, made new friends, reconnected with old ones… and became a mother.”

“Feeling very grateful to be heading into the new decade with my beautiful little family and surrounded by our loved ones – it’s all that really matters in life”

Sharing a message directly with her fans, she wrote: “Wishing you all love, health and happiness for 2020”

The star has been in a reflective mood recently, and last week shared with her followers the main things she has learnt since becoming a mother for the first time.

