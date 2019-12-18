Rosanna Davison explains WHY she isn’t sharing her daughter’s face on social media

"It would benefit us more to show her cute little face but it's of no benefit to her"

Rosanna Davison explains WHY she isn’t sharing her daughter’s face on social...

Rosanna Davison has taken to Instagram to explain why she doesn’t show her baby Sophia Rose’s face on social media.

The Irish model and influencer welcomed her first child via surrogate in November, and has been open about the process.

However, when sharing videos or photos of her new born, she covers her child’e face using emojis.

“Iv’e explained this before but for those asking again, I block out Sophia’s face because we want to respect her privacy, safety and digital footprint until she’s old enough to decide for herself,” Rosanna wrote on her story.

“We want to try to give her the same experience we had growing up in a world with no internet or social media.”

Rosanna describe how, as an influencer, it would benefit her to show her daughter off on social media, however as it does not benefit her baby, she wont do it.

“Yes, it would benefit us more to show her cute little face but it’s of no benefit to her!”

“And everything we do now is to give her the happiest healthiest life.”

Rosanna and husband Wes Quirke traveled to the Ukraine to welcome their daughter.

The couple named their daughter after a cathedral they visited in Kiev when they first traveled there to begin their surrogacy journey.