Rosanna Davison emotionally tells her surrogacy story on The Late Late Show

Rosanna Davison has been open about her surrogacy journey with her social media followers, but opened up entirely about her experienced to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late show.

The model welcomed her first child on November 21st 2019 via surrogate after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Revealing that she even told husband Wes Quirke to leave her and find someone else to start a family with, Rosanna spoke candidly about her journey.

“It got to the end of 2015 and we were really keen to start a family so we went for it and it happened very quickly and it was all very exciting,” she told Ryan.

“I had the eight-week scan booked I told all of my family at five weeks and everyone was just thrilled for us.”

“And then it kind of abruptly and painfully it came crashing to an end and I had a miscarriage.”