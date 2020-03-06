Ronan Keating celebrates 43rd birthday with wife Storm and daughter Missy

The singer was surrounded by close friends and family

Ronan Keating celebrated his 43rd birthday last night with close friends and family.

The Boyzone star’s wife Storm, who is expecting their second baby, shared photos and videos from the celebratory dinner on Instagram.

The Australian beauty shared a photo of herself, Ronan and his daughter Missy before he blew out the candles on his cake.

She captioned the post: “What a fun night celebrating @rokeating birthday with our beautiful friends.”

“So much love and laughter all night long – feeling very blessed to have such wonderful people in our lives.”

“Thank you #100wardourstreet for taking such fabulous care of us – service and food was outstanding.”

In videos shared on her Instagram Story, Storm also revealed that she made Ronan’s impressive birthday cake herself.

Ronan and Storm announced that they were expecting again last November, two years after welcomed their first child, Cooper.

Ronan is also father to Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.