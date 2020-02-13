Ronan Keating announces album and tour to celebrate 20 years as a solo artist

The last 20 years have been a bit of a rollercoaster for Ronan

Ronan Keating announces album and tour to celebrate 20 years as a...

Ronan Keating has announced a brand new album and a tour to celebrate 20 years as a solo artist.

The 42-year-old rose to fame as part of boyband Boyzone in 1993, with the band first splitting in 1999.

This June, he is heading out on the road to mark the big anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Dublin on June 5th.

The Twenty Twenty tour will visit Belfast before heading to the U

He is also set to release a brand new single with Emeli Sandi titled One of a Kind.

The song will premier later today on radio stations in the U.K.

It comes from his brand new album Twenty Twenty.

Since the beginning of his solo career in 2000, Ronan has released 10 albums.