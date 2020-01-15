Rochelle Humes shares first photos of her adorable daughters

"We’ve made the choice to share a bit more of our family..."

Rochelle Humes has shared the first photos of her adorable daughters on social media.

The former Saturdays star and her husband Marvin were keen to keep their children’s identities private, but the pair have since changed their tune.

Taking to Instagram, Rochelle shared a series of sweet snaps featuring her daughters Alaia, six, and Valentina, two.

She captioned the post: “Our girls [heart emoji] I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything… but we’ve made the choice to share a bit more of our family.”

“Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer…”

Rochelle continued: “Obviously it was coming from a place of protection but maybe to a fault, let’s face it none of us really have this figured out..”

“So here they are our babies, they wont be on here often but thought you might like to meet them..❤ Please be kind.”