Their recent collaboration The Irishman has 10 Oscar nominations

Robert De Niro opens up about working with Martin Scorsese

Robert De Niro has opened up about his working relationship with legendary film director Martin Scorsese.

The pair have worked together on a number of films including Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and most recently The Irishman.

The 76-year-old actor is set to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this weekends SAG awards.

In an interview with People Magazine, Robert revealed he couldn’t imagine life without Martin.

“I consider myself very lucky to have that long of a relationship with him,” he said.

“I can’t imagine my life without it.”

Speaking on their most recent collaboration Robert said the production was so special.

“Doing this film was so special for all of us no matter what happened,” he said.

“The good reception is the icing on the cake.”

Robert De Niro starred alongside Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the project that began as an idea Martin Scorsese had in 1985.

The Italian-American from New York said there is a lot he admires about the award winning director.

“Marty is very sensitive about people and actors. He takes what actors give him and uses it,” he explained.

“He is aware and well-informed about things and likes to read stuff. Directors have to be well-rounded in many facets of life. He’s really great.”

The film was nominated for 10 Oscars at the upcoming ceremony in February.