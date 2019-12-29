Robbie Williams admits he ‘slept with his drug dealer’ the day he met wife Ayda Field

"Self-esteem has always been a struggle"

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Fields have opened up about the first time they met.

The couple met in Los Angeles on a blind date after being set up by a friend.

However, Robbie admitted that the very day he met his wife-to-be, he had secured drugs after having sex with his dealer.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday, Ayda said: “The energy was weird.”

“Rob was like a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion: the house was dark, it didn’t feel like a home. It was quite sad.”

Robbie interjected: “My drug dealer had just left, I’d slept with her and she’d left me a bag of drugs.”

“I’m so square, I had no idea about any of that,” said Ayda.

Speaking of that dark time, Robbie continued: “I’d secretly retired, I was already dealing with various demons and my record deal completely derailed me.”

“I had charlatan syndrome anyway and when I became financially secure, it blew my mind and made me lose my ambition. I didn’t know what I wanted to do.”

“Self-esteem has always been a struggle, but those negative voices are very quiet for me right now. They do exist and they will never go away but they are not in the driving seat any more.”

The couple met in 2007 and wed in 2010.

