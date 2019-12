The couple showed off the stunning ring on social media

Rob Kearney and longtime love Jess Redden are officially ENGAGED

Rugby star Rob Kearney has proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jess Redden in New York.

The happy couple shared the news from Times Square in NYC, with the pair looking happier than ever.

Jess showed off the stunning sapphire ring on her Instagram page.

“Happy NEW from me and my hubby to be,” she wrote.