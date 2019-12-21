Rihanna among celebs paying tribute to deceased model Mama Cax

Rihanna and Jameela Jamil are among celebs paying tribute following the death of international model and activist Mama Cax.

The model passed away due to complications following a long illness aged just 30.

Mama, real name Cacsmy Brutus, is praised for her work as a disability activist and is credited with championing diversity in the modelling industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mama Cāx 🇭🇹 (@mamacax) on Dec 20, 2019 at 7:58am PST

A statement posted to her Instagram account last night, where she has curated a community of almost 200k followers explained that she had passed away earlier this week.

“To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully,” reads the statement.

“It is with that same grit that she fought her last days on earth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 20, 2019 at 9:59am PST

Mama Cax modelled for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty, and Rihanna took to Instagram to honour the model.

She wrote: “A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis.”

Jameela Jamil also payed tribute to Mama, saying: ” My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model.”

My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women. 💔 pic.twitter.com/tng9DcgFNc — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

“It was an honour getting to know you, and witnessing your power and elegance. Love to your family.”

Model Tess Holliday said: “My beautiful friend, my beautiful, wonderful friend. My heart is broken.”