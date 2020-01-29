Ricky Gervais responds to claims he had a ‘tense moment’ with Caitlyn Jenner at the NTAs

"The most awkward encounter ever"

Ricky Gervais responds to claims he had a ‘tense moment’ with Caitlyn...

Ricky Gervais has responded to rumours that he and Caitlyn Jenner had a tense encounter on the National Television Awards red carpet.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian denied claims that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an “awkward encounter” – after Ricky made a number of jokes at the Olympian’s expense during his Humanity Tour.

Sharing an article claiming that the pair had a run in, Ricky tweeted: “This is absolutely false.”

“She was lovely and gracious.”

“She said she loved my Golden Globes monologue & I said I loved her stint in I’m a Celebrity. And that was it.”

“No snubbing. No awkwardness. No rudeness.”

This is absolutely false. She was lovely and gracious. She said she loved my Golden Globes monologue & I said I loved her stint in I’m a Celebrity. And that was it. No snubbing. No awkwardness. No rudeness. @Caitlyn_Jenner https://t.co/wo3cuwQVRH — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 29, 2020

The denial comes after I’m A Celeb star Roman Kemp discussed the “awkward encounter” on Wednesday’s Capital Breakfast radio show.

“And it happened… the most awkward encounter ever, Ricky Gervais reaches out his hand and says, ‘Caitlyn, so lovely to meet you.'”

“Caitlyn literally looks out the corner of her eyes and goes ‘yeah’,” Roman said.



He said that Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Graham Norton were all watching on as the red carpet run-in happened.

He said: “Oh my god, she’s going to shake his hand! This is really happening!”

“Ricky’s gonna say something to her! What’s gonna say? OH my word! They’re about to talk to each other.”

Roman has not responded to Ricky’s tweet.