Ricky Gervais Golden Globes host replacement has been announced

They "couldn’t wait any longer" to share the news

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been announced as the hosts of the 2021 Golden Globes.

The comedy duo are set to take over the role from controversial comedian Ricky Gervais.

The comedian shocked and entertained audiences at the awards show for a number of years, before swearing that 2020 would be his final year at the golden podium.

“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage,” he told The Associated Press.

Despite the 2020 awards having just passed, chairman Paul Telegdy told NBC Entertainment he “couldn’t wait any longer to share the great news.”

Tina and Amy have previously hosted the awards together, taking to the podium from 2013 to 2015.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted together in 2019.

The 2021 ceremony doesn’t have a set date yet.