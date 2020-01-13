REVEALED: The 2020 Oscar nominations

The 92nd Oscar nominations have finally been announced

The 92nd Oscar nominations have finally been announced.

The line up for the coveted awards were revealed in a presentation today by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The announcements were made by John Cho and Issa Rae.

The Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 9th.

Take a look at the nominations for the 2020 edition of the accolades:

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Marriage Story

Little Women

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best actor

Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”

Charlize Theron “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Directing

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Original screenplay

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Cinematography

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Production design

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Original score

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Original song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Costume design

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Makeup and hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Sound mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sound editing

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Visual effects

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated feature film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Animated short

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Sound Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing:

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Original Score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Costume Design:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips