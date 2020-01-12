Home Top Story REVEALED: Dermot Bannon’s STUNNING newly renovated home

REVEALED: Dermot Bannon’s STUNNING newly renovated home

The project has been kept under wraps until tonight

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE

Dermot Bannon has finally revealed his highly anticipated home renovation on tonight’s Room to Improve.

The home designer has been undergoing his most personal project to date – renovating his Drumcondra family home in a multiple part special of Room To Improve.

He took to Instagram today to share a snap of his kitchen table -showcasing the corner to corner glass panels in the background.

Other than the occasional social media snippet, the finished home has been a well guarded secret.

The project has been kept under wraps until tonight – but the wait is over for interiors fans.

Check out the stunning renovation:

Photos by Ruth Maria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR