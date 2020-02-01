Some of Ireland's biggest stars and influencers stepped out for the night of the year

REVEALED: All the winners at The Gossies 2020

Some of Ireland’s brightest stars stepped out for Goss.ie’s fifth annual awards show, The Gossies 2020, on January 31st.

The glitzy awards bash, which was held at the Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.

On the night, 19 awards were presented to the winners of each category.

This year, our brand partners included: Bulmers Rosé, Carter Beauty Cosmetics, Heavenly Hair Salon, Iconic Bronze Tan, C Beauty Studio, and Clear Skin Clinic.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Female TV Presenter (sponsored by ClearSkin) – Lucy Kennedy

Best Male TV Presenter – Dáithi Ó Sé

Most Stylish Lady (sponsored by Bulmers Rosé) – Rosie Connolly

Most Stylish Man (sponsored by Ellie Professional) – Brian Dowling

Best TV Show – Dancing With The Stars

Best Movie (sponsored by Just Eat) – The Prizefighter

Best Actress (sponsored by essence cosmetics) – Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

Best Actor – Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Best Music Act (sponsored by Hyde Bar) – Westlife

Best Radio Show (sponsored by BeautyBag.ie) – Beat Breakfast (Beat 102-103)

Best Celebrity Stylist (sponsored by The Zip Yard) – Clementine MacNiece

Best Celebrity Make-Up Artist (sponsored by Soap & Glory) – Michelle Regazzolli-Stone

Best Model (sponsored by C Beauty Studio) – Lynn Kelly

Fashion Designer of the Year – Aoife McNamara

Best Newcomer (sponsored by Carter Beauty Cosmetics) – Aimee Fitzpatrick

TV Personality of the Year (sponsored by Dr. PAWPAW) – Maura Higgins (Love Island)

Best Social Media Star (sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics) – Melanie Murphy

Influencer of the Year (sponsored by Iconic Bronze) – Rosie Connolly

Girl Boss of the Year (sponsored by The Gosscast) – Nikki Whelan