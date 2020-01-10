REVEALED: All the Gossies 2020 nominees – and our new host

You know it truly is the start of awards season when we announce the full line-up for the Gossies.

Goss.ie are delighted to officially reveal that fabulous TV host, reality star and new member of Dancing With The Stars Brian Dowling will host The Gossies 2020

We are thrilled to announce our five key brand partners this year, who will make the awards even more enjoyable.

Bulmers Rose: who will treat our attendees to their delicious new drink during our daytime gifting suite and on the night itself.

Carter Beauty Cosmetics: who will glam our long-list of VIPs during our daytime pamper suite; bringing their best makeup artists to paint the faces of some of our favourite stars.

Iconic Bronze Tan: who will be tanning our celebrities ahead of the awards, from our nominees to VIPs attending on the night.

C Beauty Studio: who will be treating our VIPs to the ultimate brow and lash makeover ahead of the awards.

ClearSkin: who will prep our nominee’s skin ahead of the awards, from facials to cosmetic treatments on the lead up to the glitzy night.

VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY JAN 24th

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Carter Beauty Cosmetics

Most Stylish Lady – Sponsored by Bulmers Rose

Most Stylish Man – Sponsored by Ellie Professional

Best TV Presenter (Male)

Best TV Presenter (Female) – Sponsored by ClearSkin

Best TV Show

TV Personality of the Year – sponsored by Dr. PAWPAW

Influencer of the Year – Sponsored by Iconic Bronze

Celebrity Makeup Artist – Sponsored by Soap & Glory

Girl Boss of the Year – Sponsored by The Gosscast

Best Celebrity Stylist – Sponsored by The Zip Yard

Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics

Best Music Act – Sponsored by Hyde bar

Best Model – Sponsored by C Beauty Studio

Best Radio Show – Sponsored by BeautyBag.ie

Best Actress – Sponsored by essence cosmetics

Best Actor

Best Movie – Sponsored by Just Eat

Fashion Designer of the Year