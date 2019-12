Footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy has welcomed her third child.

The news was confirmed by Leicister City boss Brendan Rogers as he confirmed her husband Jamie Vardy would miss the club’s game against West Ham.

“Jamie Vardy’s wife had a child today, so he’s with her and congratulations to them,” he said of his absence.

The couple have not yet confirmed the news themselves, but it comes after the pair went quiet on social media following Leicester’s clash against Liverpool on December 26th.